SINGAPORE: Dhahran’s LYNX Racing team have been crowned world champions at the 2026 Aramco STEM Racing World Finals in Singapore. The victory marks Saudi Arabia’s first world championship since the Kingdom began taking part in the competition, that this year brought together 91 teams of students from 36 different countries. As well as securing first place in the overall championship standings, the Saudi team received the Best Team Identity Award. Their extensive journey included preparation, training and competition and covered engineering design, the development and testing of miniature racing cars, data analysis, project management, marketing and teamwork. These disciplines form the foundation of the competition, which evaluates participants’ ability to translate scientific knowledge into practical applications. LYNX Racing’s victory reflects the growing capabilities of young Saudi talents in engineering and innovation, highlighting the importance of investing in applied education and developing national talent. The achievement further strengthens Saudi Arabia’s presence in international scientific and technological competitions.

Originally published by Arab News