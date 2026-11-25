Al-SILA: Leg 2 — ADNOC Distribution took the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge farther west on Tuesday, carrying the rally from Madinat Zayed to Al-Sila on the Arabian Gulf for the first time and into the longest stage of the week. Marathon rules applied over a 411km leg that included 314km of timed competition and ended at a remote camp beside the coast. By the finish, the two World Rally Raid championship leaders had prevailed, with Seth Quintero winning among the cars and Daniel Sanders taking the motorcycle honors. The run west through Al-Dhafra took competitors onto unfamiliar ground. Faster desert tracks offered several possible lines, placing a premium on precise roadbook reading, while the approach to the Al-Sila peninsula introduced stony and rocky terrain to a rally more readily associated with the great dunes of Liwa. The stage began in fog before breaking into sand and dunes, dry lake beds and dirt tracks, hardening into the stony sections towards the coast. The faster ground offered opportunities to recover time, but the number of possible lines made choosing the correct route more demanding, not less. One of the landmarks along the way was the Tree of Shabhana, a ghaf believed to be more than 200 years old. The UAE’s national tree thrives in harsh desert conditions and is regarded as a symbol of resilience, peace and life, a fitting presence on one of the rally’s longest tests of endurance. Continuing a Marathon Camp tradition introduced last year, the competitors were left largely to themselves after the stage. With their support crews remaining in Madinat Zayed, they carried out their own maintenance and repairs before spending the night in tents, without the usual service teams and physiotherapists. For car winner Quintero, it was a day in which the timing screens told only part of the story. The Toyota Hilux driver did not lead at a single intermediate time check but was fastest at the one that mattered, earning his eighth career win in the Ultimate class and five championship points towards his pursuit of a maiden world title. A 20 second road penalty might ordinarily have been absorbed over a stage of this length. Here, it nearly cost him the victory. The unseen dips beyond the dune plateaux demanded constant attention, while the bone jarring stony sections and faster tracks made the closeness of the battle all the more striking. After two hours and 45 minutes of timed competition, just 29 seconds covered the first three. Quintero beat Toyota Gazoo Racing team-mates Henk Lategan and Brett Cummings by 8 seconds, with Nasser Al-Attiyah and Fabian Lurquin in their Dacia only 11 seconds further back. Sebastien Loeb and Edouard Boulanger were just 70 seconds from victory but had to settle for fourth. Loeb now trails Quintero by 15 points with a maximum of 45 still available before Friday’s final finish. Nasser Al-Attiyah also remains in title contention, although his deficit has grown to 21 points after beginning the week 19 behind. Quintero’s stage victory mathematically eliminated Lategan from the Drivers’ title fight, but the South African remains central to Toyota’s wider championship ambitions and now has another prize firmly in his sights. Showing impressive form on terrain he has said does not naturally suit his driving style, Lategan turned a 54 second overnight deficit into a one minute and one second overall advantage over Leg 1 winners Lucas Moraes and Pablo Moreno. Behind the leading pair, the rest of the top five remain in the same order, although the gaps have narrowed. Quintero sits fifth overall, just 2m 18s behind Lategan, with more than half the event still to run. Reigning champion Moraes faced the demanding task of opening the road and lost almost two minutes over the day, a relatively small deficit given the length of the stage and the disadvantage of navigating without tracks ahead. He now sits second overall, just 61 seconds from the lead, while his fifth place on the stage leaves him with a potentially advantageous starting position for Leg 3. There was also home success in the SSV category. Emirati crew Mansour Al-Helei and Khalid Al-Kendi lost time during the stage but still beat Mansour’s father Yahya Al-Helei and co-driver Ali Alajmi to win the class and remain an impressive eighth overall. Among the motorcycles, reigning FIM champion and series leader Daniel Sanders took the Leg 2 honors for his 38th career stage success and 11th of the season. The Australian began the day more than eight minutes behind overnight leader Michael Docherty of Hero MotoSports Team Rally. With Docherty starting first and opening the stage, however, the contest soon developed into a battle between Sanders and his Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team-mate Luciano Benavides. Benavides, still firmly in the championship fight, quickly caught Docherty and the pair began opening the route together while contesting the time bonuses available at the front. The lead moved between Benavides and Sanders through the intermediate checks until Docherty and Benavides missed a navigation note and lost three minutes finding their way back onto the correct route. That opened the door for Sanders, although his own stage was far from straightforward. After 250km, the Australian crashed in what he later described as “scary, a crash out of nowhere”. He was quickly moving again and managed his pace from there to the finish. Damage to his navigation equipment meant Sanders was content to follow Tosha Schareina through the closing kilometers, yet he still emerged with the fastest time. “I think we won the stage but I don’t know how,” he said on arriving in Al-Sila. The victory lifted him to second overall, 1m 20s behind Docherty. Remarkably, the South African continues to lead the overall motorcycle classification on his Rally2 machine ahead of the factory RallyGP riders. Adrien Van Beveren was second on the stage and is now third overall, but remains ahead of title challengers Schareina and Benavides, with three stages still to come and little margin for error. Wednesday turns the Marathon Camp back into a start line. Leg 3 — Ruler’s Representative Court in Al-Dhafra Region takes the rally inland from Al-Sila to Madinat Zayed over 422km, including a 300km special.

Originally published by Arab News