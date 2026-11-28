SHARJAH: Sharjah Warriorz secured an impressive seven-wicket win over Dubai Capitals in DP World ILT20 Season 5 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday, registering their first points of the season. Junaid Siddique led a disciplined bowling effort, finishing with three for 25, as the Capitals were bowled out for the second time in three games. They were dismissed for 126, with Adam Milne (two for 19) and Richard Gleeson (two for 23) striking twice each. Tim Seifert (41 off 20) and Paul Walter (42 off 25) set up an opening stand of 82 runs, with Brandon McMullen’s unbeaten 26 off 19 sealing the chase in 13 overs. Karim Janat’s 30 off 18 was the Capitals’ top score. The Dubai Capitals managed just three runs off the first two overs after being put in to bat first. Adam Milne and Richard Gleeson kept the openers quiet from the start, before Junaid bagged the first scalp of the innings. Masood Gurbaz (17 off 22), who had a sluggish start, greeted Junaid with a six in the final over of the powerplay, but Junaid had him caught moments later to leave the Capitals at 32 for one. Paul Walter then sent back Max Holden (one off seven). Faf du Plessis (15 off 19) fell to skipper Sikandar Raza in the next over as the Capitals slipped to 40 for three. Junaid struck with the first ball of the 12th over, with Capitals skipper Sam Billings (12 off nine) caught behind, just after the Capitals had taken 16 off Raza’s 11th. Marcus Stoinis (23 off 13), who had hit back-to-back sixes in that over, fell to Sharafuddin Ashraf in the 13th, before Junaid returned to remove Rovman Powell (two off eight) in the 14th over to leave the Capitals struggling at 78 for six. Janat (30 off 18) led the fightback, adding 44 off 27 balls with Hassan Khan (18 off 15). The pair smashed 16 off the 16th over, but the Warriorz pacers closed it out well, with Milne striking twice in the 19th, and Gleeson removing Janat and Dushmantha Chameera (zero off one) off successive balls in the final over. Chasing 127, Seifert and Walter tore into the Capitals attack from the get-go. They took 18 off Chameera’s only over, including two sixes, 14 off Tymal Mills and 20 off Stoinis in consecutive overs. The Warriorz finished the powerplay on 79 for naught. Mohammad Arfan ended the 82-run opening stand in the seventh over, with Seifert caught behind by Billings. Walter was bowled by Noor Ahmad in the ninth, with the Afghanistan spinner also having James Rew (10 off nine) caught in the 11th to make it 111 for three. McMullen then finished the job in style, hitting Noor for back-to-back fours off the last two balls of the 13th over to seal the win with 42 balls to spare. Player of the Match, Junaid Siddique of the Sharjah Warriorz, said: “This was my best bowling performance. I wanted to bowl for my team today because we had to win the game. The two guys (Adam Milne and Richard Gleeson) bowled very well in the powerplay, so I just wanted to bowl to my strengths.” Dubai Capitals skipper Sam Billings said: “It was a big toss to win, and their openers killed it in the powerplay. We scrapped really well, and I thought that partnership at the back end got us to a half-decent score. Gleeson and Milne have done it all around the world for a long time, and they’re quality bowlers in difficult conditions. We needed early wickets to fight fire with fire, but it wasn’t to be.”

Originally published by Arab News