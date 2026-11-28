KARACHI: Pakistan’s top economic decision-making body on Friday approved in principle raising the country’s wheat import ceiling from one million to 2.5 million metric tons (MMT) for the 2026-27 food year to ensure adequate supplies and stabilize prices until the next harvest, the finance ministry said.

Wheat is Pakistan’s main staple food, with fluctuations in flour prices directly affecting household budgets, particularly among low-income families. The country’s wheat sowing season typically runs from October to December, with harvesting beginning in spring.

The decision to allow additional imports comes amid rising domestic wheat and flour prices that have prompted provincial governments to reassess their supply requirements and increase releases from public stocks.

“The ECC agreed that enhancing the import ceiling to 2.5 MMT would provide sufficient flexibility to meet any additional provincial requirements or shortfalls in available stocks, without the need for repeated approvals,” the finance ministry said in a statement after a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), chaired by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb.

The decision is subject to ratification by the federal cabinet, while actual import volumes will depend on confirmed provincial requirements and prevailing market conditions.

The committee was informed that provincial governments had initially estimated their combined import requirements at 750,000 metric tons before revising them downward to 550,000 tons. However, rising prices and the need for greater releases from public stocks have since pushed projected demand to about 1.7 million tons.

Punjab, Pakistan’s most populous province and largest wheat producer, has sought 950,000 tons, followed by Sindh with 450,000 tons, subject to confirmation, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 300,000 tons. Balochistan’s requirements will be met through existing stocks held by the Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation.

“The Committee approved that the entire cost of imported wheat, including procurement, freight, insurance, transportation, port charges, taxes, duties and other associated expenses, would be borne by the respective provincial governments under the existing financial arrangements,” the ministry said.

The ECC also approved priority berthing arrangements for wheat-carrying vessels at Pakistani ports to expedite deliveries and minimize delays and additional costs.