San Francisco: Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is “making good progress” in his recovery from an oblique abdominal tear but will remain sidelined for at least three more games, the NBA team said Friday. The Warriors said in a statement that a re-evaluation of Curry’s injury on Friday showed progress. “He has started to do individual on-court workouts and will be re-evaluated again next Wednesday,” the team said. Curry suffered the torn muscle in the first quarter of a November 11 loss to the Rockets in Houston, and the Warriors said the following day that he would miss at least two weeks. The 38-year-old had been playing at an elite level this season, averaging 27.8 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists while shooting a career-high 45.7 percent from three-point range. The Warriors went into the game in Houston on an eight-game winning streak but lost five straight without Curry before putting together two wins this week. Curry, a four-time NBA champion and two-time Most Valuable Player, missed 39 games last season, 27 of them with a nagging knee injury.

Originally published by Arab News