ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed his country’s full support for Saudi security and sovereignty on Friday as the Kingdom, Pakistan and Türkiye agreed on principles for admitting new members to their Makkah defense alliance during talks in Islamabad, according to Sharif’s office and remarks by Türkiye’s foreign minister.

The three countries signed the Makkah Agreement for Joint Defense on Aug. 7 amid heightened regional tensions over the US-Israeli war against Iran, committing to treating an armed attack on any one of them as an attack on all. The prospect of expanding the alliance comes as its members work toward implementing their collective defense commitments and strengthening Saudi Arabia’s defenses against attacks by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis.

“The Prime Minister expressed unwavering solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, reassuring full support for the Kingdom’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and security,” Sharif’s office said in a statement after he received Saudi and Turkish delegations.

The delegations were in Islamabad for the second meeting of the alliance’s Strategic, Political and Defense Committee (SPDC), which brought together the foreign and defense ministers and military chiefs of the three countries.

Sharif’s office said the prime minister expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the meeting and welcomed the determination of the three countries to defend their security, sovereignty and territorial integrity under the agreement.

Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman held talks with Pakistan’s Chief of Defense Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir on the sidelines of the committee meeting.

“We commended the alliance’s pivotal role in supporting security and stability, and discussed ways to strengthen our military and defense capabilities to address all challenges and threats,” the Saudi minister wrote on X.

التقيت معالي قائد قوات الدفاع قائد الجيش الباكستاني المشير عاصم منير، على هامش الاجتماع الثاني للجنة الإستراتيجية السياسية والدفاعية لحلف مكة الدفاعي. أشدنا بالدور المحوري للحلف في دعم الأمن والاستقرار، وبحثنا سبل تعزيز قدراتنا العسكرية والدفاعية لمواجهة كافة التحديات والتهديدات. — Khalid bin Salman خالد بن سلمان (@kbsalsaud) November 27, 2026

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told reporters after the talks that the three countries had discussed how to accommodate prospective members, Reuters reported.

“We held discussions on what kind of a roadmap should be followed for other countries wanting to become members,” he said. “We took decisions on some principles. In short, everything is going very well.”

Fidan did not identify any prospective members or elaborate on the principles agreed upon during the meeting.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said the three countries had condemned persistent Houthi attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and reaffirmed their collective resolve to intensify efforts to support the Kingdom under the pact’s collective defense provisions.

A joint statement issued after the meeting said the three countries had reviewed progress toward the “practical implementation of collective defense commitments, in line with their national legislation.”

Neither Dar nor the communique specified any new military measures to counter Houthi attacks.

The three countries have repeatedly described the alliance as a defensive arrangement that is not directed against any country.

At their first committee meeting in Istanbul on Aug. 31, they agreed to establish a permanent secretariat in Riyadh and pursue joint development and production of defense technology. At emergency talks in Riyadh on Oct. 5, they confirmed retired Pakistani Lt. Gen. Nauman Mahmood as the alliance’s first secretary-general for a three-year term.

Dar said on Friday the three countries had expressed satisfaction with progress toward making the secretariat operational and reaffirmed their commitment to cooperation in defense industries, technological development, military training and capacity building.

Sharif’s office said the three sides had also exchanged views on the latest regional developments and expressed their resolve to continue working together for lasting peace and stability in the region.