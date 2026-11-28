KARACHI: Authorities in Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi have sealed 516 unauthorized buildings within 36 hours and are moving to overhaul construction regulations, the city’s commissioner told Arab News on Saturday, as the death toll from a recent building collapse rose to 11.

The crackdown has drawn opposition from the Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD), which alleges that authorities have sealed projects despite their having official approvals. The association has threatened to suspend construction activities from Monday unless those projects are reopened.

Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi said the authorities were taking steps to strengthen regulatory oversight.

“Corrupt elements are being weeded out,” Naqvi said, adding that laws were being revamped and the inspection regime strengthened.

The collapse of a six-story building under construction in Karachi’s Baloch Colony area on Wednesday has renewed concerns over construction safety in Pakistan’s largest city and commercial hub, where unauthorized construction and weak enforcement of building regulations have contributed to recurring building collapses.

The provincial government has removed the head of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and suspended 16 of its officials following the incident.

In a report submitted to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, the Karachi commissioner’s office said district administrations had been directed to continue to take action against unauthorized construction and ensure compliance with building regulations.

ABAD Chairman Muhammad Hanif Gohar said on Friday that around 150 projects belonging to the association’s members had been sealed during the crackdown despite having official approvals.

Naqvi did not specifically address ABAD’s allegations that legally approved projects had been sealed. Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah did not respond to Arab News’ request for comment.

Meanwhile, rescue workers continued searching through the rubble on Saturday, with up to seven people still unaccounted for.

Hassaan Ul Haseeb, spokesperson for Sindh Rescue 1122, told Arab News that 11 bodies had been recovered by 9 a.m. on Saturday, while 15 people had been rescued alive since the collapse.

Among the survivors was Muhammad Adil, who was pulled from the rubble on Friday after being trapped beneath the collapsed structure for more than 50 hours.

Haseeb said six to seven people remained unaccounted for, according to information collected from families at a missing persons desk established jointly by rescue officials and the district administration.

“It is not confirmed yet either whether those six or seven people are under the rubble or not,” Haseeb said.

“However, despite that, we have to continue the search operation until the very last missing person.”

He said rescuers were carefully cutting through steel and concrete to reach potential survivors, as the use of heavy machinery could endanger trapped individuals and rescue personnel or trigger another collapse.

Haseeb said rescue teams hoped to conclude the operation as soon as possible but could not compromise safety by rushing the technically complex search.