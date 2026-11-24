SHARJAH: Defending champions Desert Vipers registered their first win of DP World ILT20 Season 5, beating Sharjah Warriorz by six wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday. Making his DP World ILT20 debut, Babar Azam anchored the chase of 167 with an impressive 86 off 51 balls ¬— including a league record of 13 fours — as the Vipers got over the line in 17.3 overs. Paul Walter’s 75 off 43 had given the Warriorz a strong platform, but Shadab Khan (3/18) and Khuzaima Tanveer (3/31) led a disciplined bowling effort to bowl them out for 166. Babar’s 86 and a crucial stand with Joe Clarke (35 off 27) then set the Vipers on the path to victory — and their seventh consecutive win over the Warriorz. The Vipers made a fast start, but Junaid Siddique broke the deadlock in the fourth over, with the wicket of Fakhar Zaman (15 off 10). Waqar Salamkheil struck with his very first ball of the match to bowl Andries Gous (13 off 5) in the seventh over, leaving the Vipers on 70/2 as they looked for a way back into the game. Babar completed his 50 off just 31 balls in the 10th over. He and Clarke then put on 82 runs for the third wicket, taking the Vipers close to the target. Adam Milne struck twice in the 16th over with the scalps of Clarke and then Babar. But it was too late for the Warriorz as Shimron Hetmyer (4*) and skipper Shadab Khan (8* off 5) saw the Vipers home with 15 balls to spare. Earlier, Tom Curran gave the Vipers an early breakthrough in the third over, dismissing Tim Seifert (17 off 9) to leave the Warriorz on 34/1. Walter then took charge, reaching his 50 off 30 balls with a six off Mujeeb Ur Rahman in the 10th over. He and James Vince added 68 runs in 48 balls before Shadab broke the stand in the 11th over, with Vince (23 off 22) caught by Hetmyer. Shadab struck again in the 13th over, bowling Brandon McMullen (2 off 6) to leave the Warriorz on 122/3. Two balls later he got skipper Sikandar Raza (0 off 2) as well, as the Vipers took control of the innings. Naseem Shah then dismissed the dangerous Walter in the 14th over, making it 128/5. Tanveer joined the wicket-takers in the 16th over with the wicket of Mohammad Nabi (3 off 8). He claimed his second wicket in the 18th over, and his third in the final over, to ensure that the Warriorz were bowled out for 166. Player of the Match Azam said: “It’s my first match and the team’s first win. We planned the first six overs, played cricketing shots and stayed positive, and then we built partnerships and the innings. The way our fast bowlers pulled things back was fantastic.” Warriorz skipper Sikandar Raza said: “We lost momentum in the first half and couldn’t get it back. Our top three were nice to watch, but one spell from Shadab changed the game. The middle order hasn’t fired in this game or the last, so we’re missing runs from the middle and lower order. We thought we’d get the momentum back with the ball, but they had such a brilliant start that by the time we did, it was too late.”

Originally published by Arab News