RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s 1-0 victory over France on Saturday in the FIFA U-17 World Cup sparked widespread celebration and engagement on social media, in particular on X after the official Saudi national team account posted the match result along with photos of the players celebrating their win. The young Green Falcons kicked off their group stage matches with a 3-2 defeat to Uruguay on Thursday, but the impressive win over France at Aspire Academy in Doha now leaves them second in Group D with three points, behind Uruguay, with one match, against Haiti, to take place on Wednesday. Shaman Al-Qahtani scored the winning goal in the 73rd minute. The X post garnered significant attention following the win over one of Europe’s top youth teams, with many praising the players’ performances. According to the figures displayed in the post, which were published on the Saudi national team’s account at 6:26 p.m., it had received about 900,000 views, 1,000 likes, 1,000 shares, 893 comments, and 332 saves. The post included the phrase “match ended,” along with the final score, accompanied by the hashtags #WithYouGreen and #U17WC, and two photos of the Saudi team players.

Originally published by Arab News