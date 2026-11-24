ISLAMABAD: Russian state news agency Sputnik has launched an Urdu-language news service, Pakistan’s embassy in Moscow said on Tuesday, calling it a significant development for Pakistan’s national language and growing media cooperation between both countries.

Sputnik operates in more than 30 languages through 26 editorial centers across Europe, Asia, Latin America, Africa and the Middle East. Its digital platforms have more than 34 million subscribers, while its radio broadcasts reportedly reach over 210 million listeners worldwide, according to the Pakistani embassy.

To mark the occasion, Sputnik Urdu conducted its first interview in the language with Pakistan’s Ambassador to Russia, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, at the agency’s studios in Moscow. It comes amid growing engagement between Pakistan and Russia in trade, energy and diplomatic relations, with both sides seeking to broaden their partnership.

In a video message, Pakistani Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said the start of Sputnik’s Urdu service was a great honor for him.

“Sputnik is the first Russian news agency to start a social media news channel in Urdu,” he said. “This means that Russia gives importance to direct communication with the people of Pakistan.”

The launch comes ahead of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s official visit to Russia as Islamabad and Moscow seek to expand cooperation across several sectors.

The Pakistani embassy said the Urdu-language service would help bring the people of the two countries closer together by providing Russian news and perspectives directly to Pakistani audiences.

“In addition to the government-level ties, the ties between the public and the media also play a key role,” Tarar said.

“This will not only further strengthen the two-way relations, but will also create new opportunities for cooperation in the fields of tourism, culture and education and public relations.”