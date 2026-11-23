DUBAI: Saudi Arabian swimmers have won six medals — one gold and five silver — at the 5th Arab Aquatics Championships held in Bahrain, as well as setting two new national records. Faisal Al-Qahtani took gold in the 200-meter backstroke, competing in the 17-18 age group, while Sari Arbaeen claimed silver in the same event in the 13-14 age category, setting a new Saudi record with her time of 2 minutes, 17.69 seconds. In the 100-meter freestyle in the 13-14 age group, Hassan Al-Shalati won the silver medal with a time of 54.93 seconds, also setting a new Saudi record. Ghanem Al-Salhi added Saudi Arabia’s fourth silver medal by finishing second in the 1500m freestyle in the 17-18 age group, while Ahmed Al-Saeed finished second in the 100m freestyle in the 15-16 age category with a time of 54.11 seconds. The Saudi team, comprising Lana Al-Rashid, Mashael Al-Aayed, Mohammed Al-Otaibi and Faisal Al-Shalati, took silver in the 4x50m mixed relay in the senior category.

Originally published by Arab News