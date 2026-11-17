King Abdulaziz University honored international students for projects on Saudi Arabia's cultural heritage

The competition received 194 entries from students across 29 countries and 13 different faculties and institutes

JEDDAH: King Abdulaziz University on Monday honored international students whose research, short films and design projects explored Saudi Arabia’s cultural heritage and the Kingdom’s efforts to promote tolerance and counter extremism. The competition drew 194 entries from students representing 29 countries and 13 faculties and institutes, said Zaini bin Talal Al-Hazmi, dean of the Prince Khalid Al-Faisal Institute for Moderation. Graphic design drew the most entries, with 87, followed by scientific research with 42, motion graphics with 36 and short films with 29. The institute organized the initiative in partnership with the Intellectual Protection Center at the Ministry of Defense. University President Tareef bin Yousuf Al-Aama attended the closing ceremony at the King Fahd Medical Research Center, where a showcase titled “The Kingdom in Their Hearts” preceded the awards. Mohammed Tafaddul Hussein, a Bangladeshi master’s student in curriculum and teaching methods, won the scientific research category. Ayat Yahya Hassan Al-Muraiji, an Egyptian doctoral student in computer science, placed second, and Omar Ibrahim, a Nigerian doctoral student in information technology, came third. Md Mirazul Islam and Abdulbasit Mohammed Abu Rafea, both Bangladeshi undergraduates studying Shariah, placed first and second, respectively, in the short film category. A team led by Doaa Haidousi, an Algerian doctoral student in Arabic language and literature, took third place. Her teammates were Masajid Ishaq Yaqoub Abkar, a Sudanese undergraduate studying audiovisual production, and Salma Nazmi Abdelhafiz. Hamza Laqroun, an Algerian doctoral student in Qur’an and Sunnah studies, won the graphic design category. Sharul Alam Gir Abdul Qader Hussein, an Italian student pursuing a diploma in Arabic for speakers of other languages, placed second, and Abdulhakim Oulad Abu Raji came third. Mohammed Khamis Dawood, a Nigerian doctoral student in information technology, won the motion graphics category. Al-Muraiji placed second, earning second place in two categories. The initiative encouraged students to examine Saudi Arabia’s contributions to peace and security and share their perspectives with audiences in their home countries. Organizers also sought to develop students’ research, creative and cross-cultural communication skills as part of efforts to strengthen cultural ties under Saudi Vision 2030.