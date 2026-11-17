King Abdullah Medical City, a member of the Makkah Health Cluster, successfully removed secondary lung cancerous foci measuring less than 10 millimeters using surgical endoscopy, after locating them with a medical wire guided by CT scans, without the need for open surgery.

The operation was performed after the primary cancerous tumor was controlled. The medical team faced difficulty in locating the foci due to their small size, so CT scans were used to guide a thin medical wire to the location of the foci before surgery, to guide the surgeon in reaching and removing them through small incisions.

The success of the procedures is due to the cooperation between the departments of Thoracic Surgery and Interventional Radiology, and the participation of the specialized anesthesia team. Pre-identifying the locations of the foci contributed to reducing the time of surgery and limiting the possibility of transferring to open surgery. The patients left the hospital the day after the operation.