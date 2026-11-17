KARACHI: Pakistan has proposed direct flights between Islamabad and Ashgabat to help revive trade with Turkmenistan, which fell 56% year on year in the first nine months of 2026, the commerce ministry said Tuesday.

Bilateral trade stood at about $15 million between January and September, according to Turkmen Trade Minister Dortguly Suleymanov, who attributed the decline mainly to lower textile exports. Trade exceeded $36 million in 2025, down nearly 23% from 2024.

Pakistan is seeking better links to landlocked Central Asian markets as rising freight costs and disruptions to established trade routes increase the appeal of alternatives. Direct cargo flights could give Pakistani exporters a faster route for goods with a short shelf life.

“Jam Kamal Khan proposed exploring direct flights between Islamabad and Ashgabat, along with chartered cargo services for perishable agricultural and food products,” the commerce ministry said in its statement.

Suleymanov indicated the proposal could be discussed with aviation authorities during Tuesday’s joint intergovernmental commission meeting, the ministry said. The two trade ministers also discussed alternative overland routes, easier business visas and ways to diversify trade.

The commission is also expected to review a long-delayed $10 billion gas pipeline that would carry up to 33 billion cubic meters of Turkmen gas a year through Afghanistan and Pakistan to India, Pakistan’s foreign office said Monday. Disagreements over pricing and delivery points, along with security concerns in Afghanistan, have held up the project for years.