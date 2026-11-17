ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s disaster management authority announced a high alert for parts of four districts in southern Sindh on Tuesday, warning that prolonged drought was damaging crops and increasing the risk of food insecurity.

The alert covers Umerkot, Tharparkar, Mirpurkhas and parts of Sujawal, where many rural households rely on rain-fed farming and livestock. Parts of Chagai and Washuk in neighboring Balochistan are also experiencing drought, the authority said.

Sindh declared Tharparkar drought-affected on Nov. 7 after provincial officials estimated that 85–90% of cultivated crops across the district’s seven subdistricts had been destroyed or rendered unproductive. Poorly distributed monsoon rains left crops and pasture unable to mature.

“Water shortages are severely affecting agricultural activity and crop production in the affected areas,” the National Emergencies Operation Center said in an advisory on Tuesday, adding that the decline in crop production was increasing the risk of food insecurity.

The center cited below-average rainfall, prolonged dry spells, rising temperatures and shifts in monsoon rainfall. Temperatures in affected parts of Sindh were running 1–3 degrees Celsius above normal, it said. An earlier assessment identified millet, sesame, sorghum, pulses and guar among the crops affected.

Sindh’s government has ordered repairs to drinking-water facilities and emergency supplies of fodder in Tharparkar. The provincial disaster authority has also ordered a joint assessment of food, water, health and livestock needs in Tharparkar and Umerkot, with a focus on remote communities.

Sindh and Balochistan have borne the brunt of several major droughts in Pakistan. The 1998–2002 drought was among the country’s worst in recent history, affecting about 2.1 million people in Balochistan alone, according to the World Bank. Pakistan recorded another major drought from 2018 to 2020.

The two provinces were also among the worst hit by Pakistan’s 2022 monsoon floods, which affected 33 million people nationwide, killed more than 1,730 and caused more than $30 billion in damage and economic losses, according to a government-led assessment. Researchers at World Weather Attribution found that human-caused warming likely intensified the extreme rainfall.

Earlier that year, an intense spring heat wave struck Pakistan and neighboring India. A separate World Weather Attribution study found that climate change made an event of that severity about 30 times more likely.