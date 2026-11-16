Saudi Ambassador to the Maldives Yahya bin Hassan Al-Qahtani recently met Maldivian Red Crescent Secretary-General Ahmed Shabeen at the Saudi Embassy in Male. They discussed issues of mutual interest and ways to strengthen cooperation in humanitarian assistance and emergency response, the Saudi embassy said in a post on X on Monday. The meeting was attended by Deputy Ambassador Faisal bin Khalid Al-Sahli.
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