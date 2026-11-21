The Ministry of Islamic Affairs showcases digital applications intended to enhance religious services and Hajj awareness

RIYADH: The Ministry of Islamic Affairs’ booth in Saudi Arabia’s pavilion at the 49th Kuwait International Book Fair recently welcomed school groups to learn about the Kingdom’s efforts to print and care for the Holy Qur’an. Officials introduced visitors to publications from the King Fahd Glorious Qur’an Printing Complex in Madinah, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday. Visitors also learned about the ministry’s digital applications, including Rushd (Guidance), Correct Citation and Virtual Hajj, which deliver religious services and raise awareness of Hajj rituals. As part of its participation, the ministry is distributing 2,000 copies of the Holy Qur’an as a gift from King Salman, along with 350 publications promoting moderation. The booth also displays illustrations of the Qur’an printing process and historical manuscripts from the Makkah Library. Visitors can also take virtual reality tours of the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah. Running until Nov. 28, the fair features 592 entities from 34 countries.