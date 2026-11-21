Abdullah Al-Otaibi initially returned home almost every weekend after moving to Riyadh, but his visits became less frequent as he established a routine there.

Knight Frank survey revealed 68% of young Saudis living away from home view themselves as temporary residents, willing to return if job opportunities arise.

ALKHOBAR: For many young Saudis, moving to another city for work or study has become part of building an independent adult life. But living away from parents can also mean adjusting to a different kind of family routine, where weekend visits, Friday lunches and important occasions require planning in advance. Abdullah Al-Otaibi, 28, moved from the Eastern Province to Riyadh three years ago for work. During his first year in the capital, he returned home almost every weekend. “I used to finish work on Thursday and drive back immediately,” he told Arab News. “At the beginning, staying in Riyadh for the weekend felt strange because I was used to being with my family.” Over time, however, the trips became less frequent as he established a routine in Riyadh. Al-Otaibi now divides his weekends between visiting his parents and spending time in the city where he works. “I still go back often, but not every week,” he said. “Sometimes I need the weekend to rest or I have plans here. My family understands that more now than they did in the beginning.” Al-Otaibi is among young Saudis who have moved to other cities for work or study, building new routines away from their families. A 2023 Knight Frank survey of Saudi nationals found that work and career opportunities were the main reasons for temporarily relocating to another city. Among respondents living away from their hometowns, 68 percent still viewed themselves as temporary residents and said they would consider moving back if the right job became available. While phone calls, messaging apps and family group chats make it easier to remain involved in daily life, some said physical distance changes the way they participate in family routines. For Al-Otaibi, one of the biggest differences is missing ordinary moments rather than major occasions. “You don’t really think about Friday lunch when you live at home because you’re always there,” he said. “When you move away, you notice it more.” Family occasions, however, remain a priority. Al-Otaibi said he makes sure to return for weddings, Eid gatherings and other important events, even when the trip means driving several hours after work. For 26-year-old Noura Al-Harbi, who moved from Madinah to Jeddah for work, the adjustment involved balancing family expectations with the need to build a life in a new city. “At first, I was going back almost every weekend,” she said. “I felt guilty if I stayed in Jeddah because my family would all be together.” As she became more settled, that changed. “I started making friends here and building my own routine,” she said. “That was probably when I stopped feeling like I was only in Jeddah temporarily.” Al-Harbi now visits her family several times a month. She said the distance has not reduced her involvement with them, but it has changed how that involvement happens. “We talk every day,” she said. “Sometimes I know everything that happened at home before I even speak to my mother because it’s all in the family group.” Still, she said calls and messages do not fully replace being there. “There are things you miss simply because you’re not in the room,” she said. Parents also adapt to the change. Amal Al-Otaibi, Abdullah’s mother, said her son’s move to Riyadh was difficult at first, particularly because he had always lived at home. “The house feels different when one of your children leaves,” she said. “You still expect them to come through the door at certain times.” She said she supported his decision to move despite missing having him nearby. “You want your children close to you, but you also want them to take opportunities,” she said. The family now plans visits around work schedules rather than expecting Al-Otaibi home every weekend. But some habits remain. Ahead of most weekends, his mother still asks whether he plans to return to the Eastern Province. “She doesn’t tell me I have to come,” he said. “She just asks me if I’m coming this weekend.” Riyadh is now where Al-Otaibi works and spends most of his week. But when he tells friends he is going “home,” he still means the Eastern Province.