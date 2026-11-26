RIYADH: Thamer Al-Harbi, assistant minister of interior for technology affairs, and Ahmed Al-Suwaiyan, governor of the Digital Government Authority, visited the Ministry of Interior’s pavilion at the Security and Innovation Fair, held as part of the Global Security and Technology Summit. The three-day event was held at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center. During their visit, the two officials reviewed the ministry’s initiatives, including AI-enhanced systems and equipment, reconnaissance technologies for border security, tools for environmental protection and monitoring, and machinery equipped with smart solutions. The SAIF exhibition and competition features 55 participating countries and showcases 1,200 innovative projects across more than 10 interactive zones, bringing together innovators, researchers, and specialized entities from around the world to present the latest projects and solutions.