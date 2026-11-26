The UAE, Bahrain, Qatar and Jordan also joined Saudi Arabia in condemning the attack

RIYADH: The Kingdom has led Arab condemnation of a drone attack on Kuwait that killed two Italians and injured two other people. Saudi Arabia called on Iran to immediately halt its attacks, warning that continued escalation threatened regional stability. The Saudi Foreign Ministry on Thursday condemned the strike, which targeted a vital facility in Kuwait, saying it held Tehran responsible for the consequences of its continued attacks. “The continued Iranian attacks will lead to further tensions and instability,” the ministry said, warning that they undermined international efforts to restore security and stability in the region. Saudi Arabia reaffirmed its full solidarity with Kuwait and its support for measures taken to protect the country's sovereignty. Kuwait's Defense Ministry said falling debris from intercepted drones killed two Italian technicians working at an air defense surveillance station and injured a Kuwaiti and a Pakistani national. The attack also caused material damage. Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General Jasem Al-Budaiwi described the attack as a dangerous escalation that threatened regional and international peace and security. He said he held Iran responsible for the consequences of the attacks and reaffirmed the bloc's support for Kuwait's right to defend itself. The UAE, Bahrain, Qatar and Jordan also joined Saudi Arabia in condemning the attack, describing it as a violation of Kuwait's sovereignty and a threat to regional security. In a statement carried by the Emirates News Agency, WAM, the UAE Foreign Ministry reaffirmed its support for Kuwait's efforts to safeguard its security and stability, while extending condolences to the victims' families. Bahrain called for stronger international action, urging the UN Security Council to ensure Iran's compliance with Resolution 2817 and hold it accountable for the attacks. Its Foreign Ministry also reaffirmed Kuwait's right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter, stressing that the security of GCC member states was indivisible. Bahrain called for Iran to provide reparations and compensation for damage caused by its attacks, in accordance with international law. Qatar warned that repeated attacks on Kuwait risked undermining diplomatic efforts to contain regional tensions. In a statement carried by the Qatar News Agency, the Foreign Ministry urged a return to dialogue and diplomatic solutions to prevent further escalation, while expressing full solidarity with Kuwait. Jordan also condemned the strike, describing it as a flagrant breach of international law and the UN Charter, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra. Jordan's Foreign Ministry reaffirmed support for Kuwait's efforts to protect its territory and residents, and extended condolences to the families of those killed. Iran denied responsibility for Thursday's attack, with a senior military spokesperson saying Iranian forces had conducted no offensive or military operations in the area. The incident comes amid renewed hostilities between the US and Iran. Tehran previously acknowledged strikes against US military facilities in Kuwait following American attacks on Iran's Qeshm Island earlier this month.