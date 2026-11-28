Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated the leaders of Albania, Mauritania, and Timor-Leste on their Independence Day, wishing them health and prosperity

Each country celebrates its independence on November 28, marking significant historical events: Albania from Ottoman rule in 1912, Mauritania from French colonialism in 1960, and Timor-Leste from Portuguese rule in 1975

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday congratulated the leaders of Albania, Mauritania and Timor-Leste on their countries’ Independence Day, according to the Saudi Press Agency. In separate cables, King Salman wished Albanian President Bajram Begaj, Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani and Timor-Leste President José Ramos-Horta “good health and happiness” and their governments and people “steady progress and prosperity.” Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a similar message to the three presidents, the agency reported. Albania marks its Nov. 28 Independence Day to commemorate its 1912 declaration of independence from the Ottoman Empire in Vlora, ending more than four centuries of Ottoman rule. Mauritania celebrates its Nov. 28 National Independence Day, marking its liberation from French colonial rule in 1960 after two years as an autonomous republic. Timor-Leste observes its Nov. 28 Proclamation of Independence Day, honoring its 1975 unilateral declaration of independence from Portugal prior to a 24-year Indonesian occupation and full sovereignty in 2002.