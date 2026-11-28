New legislation addresses everyday shopping concerns while introducing faster procedures for resolving disputes

RIYADH: From deciphering fine print on a product label to navigating drawn-out refund disputes, everyday shopping often leaves consumers feeling like they hold the weaker hand. Saudi Arabia’s new consumer protection law aims to change that dynamic. Unveiled by the Ministry of Commerce on Friday, the legislation sets out a comprehensive framework designed to rebalance the relationship between shoppers and businesses, strengthen market confidence, and shield buyers from unfair commercial practices. At the heart of the law are 10 core consumer rights — backed by a catch-all clause granting any additional protections provided under other statutes or executive regulations. Together, they establish clear expectations around transparency, safety and accountability across the Kingdom’s retail and service sectors. For shoppers, transparency begins before a purchase is even made. Businesses are now legally required to provide clear, upfront details on what they are selling, including the product’s type, brand, quantity, components, weight or capacity, country of origin, price, required licenses or certificates, and warranty or expiry dates. Companies must also disclose the manufacturer, importer and distributor, alongside an address, phone number and online contact for inquiries or complaints — all displayed prominently in Arabic, with other languages permitted alongside it. Beyond product labels, the legislation addresses modern consumer concerns ranging from health and safety hazards to personal data privacy. Shoppers are guaranteed access to essential goods and services, fair compensation when things go wrong, and products delivered in a manner that respects religious values and public order. Crucially, the law tackles one of the biggest frustrations for everyday buyers; resolving disputes without getting bogged down in lengthy litigation. It introduces fast, simplified procedures for filing lawsuits alongside alternative dispute-resolution mechanisms designed to settle conflicts swiftly outside traditional courtrooms. Collective consumer voices are also gaining new legal weight. Shoppers are entitled to form and join consumer associations to represent their shared interests, while both consumer groups and chambers of commerce now have the authority to seek court rulings or interim orders to halt unlawful practices that harm the public. The legislation also carves out explicit safeguards for vulnerable shoppers, including children, the elderly and people with disabilities or mental and psychological conditions. Regulators must factor their needs into rule-making and enforcement, while businesses are obligated to exercise extra care whenever they know, or should reasonably know, of a customer’s vulnerability. Meanwhile, the law opens the door for comparative advertising under strict guidelines aimed at preserving fair competition — signaling a push toward a more transparent, consumer-driven marketplace where informed buyers can hold brands to higher standards.