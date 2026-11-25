RIYADH: Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman discussed Houthi attacks on the Kingdom and Iranian attacks on Bahrain in a phone call on Wednesday with Bahrain’s national security adviser, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Bahraini official also serves as secretary-general of the country’s Supreme Defense Council.

During the call, the two sides reaffirmed their solidarity in taking measures to protect the security and stability of both countries, SPA said.

The call came a day after a Houthi attack on a tower in Riyadh’s financial center injured 11 people, according to Saudi Civil Defense. Bahrain has also intercepted a number of Iranian aerial attacks in recent days.