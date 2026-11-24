Both meetings highlight Saudi Arabia's diplomatic engagement with Singapore and Malaysia

Deputy Minister for Consular Affairs Ambassador Khalid Al-Qahtani received S. Premjith, the Singaporean ambassador to Saudi Arabia, in Riyadh on Tuesday. The two discussed consular matters of mutual interest, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on X. Jeddah Gov. Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi received Malaysian Consul General Tengku Mohd Dzaraif in Jeddah on Tuesday. The two exchanged cordial remarks and discussed matters of mutual interest, the Saudi Press Agency reported.