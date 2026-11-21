Out of those arrested, 5,718 were found in violation of residency laws, while 2,797 attempted illegal border crossings

RIYADH: Saudi authorities arrested 10,783 people in one week for violating residency, labor and border security regulations. Of those arrested, 5,718 violated residency laws, 2,797 attempted to cross the border illegally, and 2,268 committed labor-related violations. Border authorities apprehended 1,373 people attempting to enter the Kingdom illegally and 28 trying to leave. Another 14 people were arrested for transporting, sheltering or employing violators. The Ministry of Interior said anyone facilitating illegal entry into the Kingdom, including by providing transportation or shelter, could face up to 15 years in prison, a fine of up to SR1 million ($267,000), and confiscation of vehicles and property. Suspected violations can be reported through the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and 999 or 996 in other regions.