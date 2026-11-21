Sections of the exhibition included Arabic calligraphy, Islamic ornamentation, and contemporary art, along with an interactive workshop

TABUK: The Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and Arts in Tabuk hosted a three-day exhibition marking the International Day of Islamic Art, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday. Organized by a volunteer team in collaboration with the society, the event features works by local artists highlighting the visual richness and civilizational depth of Islamic art through a blend of traditional heritage and contemporary perspectives. The exhibition is divided into four main sections covering Arabic calligraphy, Islamic ornamentation and contemporary art. It also features an interactive workshop where visitors can explore Islamic artistic techniques and engage with the displayed works. Meanwhile, the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization and the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization held a virtual symposium to mark the International Day of Islamic Art. Titled “Islamic Art: A Precious Heritage and Contemporary Challenges to Its Preservation,” the symposium brought together officials from international organizations, academics and experts in Islamic art and heritage. Salim Al-Malik, director general of the organization, highlighted the importance of digital documentation in protecting at-risk heritage and making it accessible to the public. He also highlighted the role of the International Fair and Museum of the Prophet’s Biography and Islamic Civilization in Rabat in familiarizing visitors with Islamic cultural heritage. Discussions focused on the cultural and historical significance of Islamic art, digital preservation, and support for young artists and artisans. Participants also discussed passing traditional skills on to future generations, protecting historic landmarks, and preserving the craftsmanship behind their construction.