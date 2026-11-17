Agreement signed on sidelines of pharmaceutical summit in London

Covers rare disease treatments, advanced therapies, biotechnology products

LONDON: The Saudi Food and Drug Authority has signed a memorandum of understanding with the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency to improve the evaluation of innovative therapies and facilitate timely patient access while maintaining high standards of safety, quality and efficacy. The agreement was signed by the CEOs of the two agencies, Hisham Aljadhey and Lawrence Tallon, on the sidelines of the DIA–MHRA Global Summit in London. Following the signing, the two sides held talks to discuss cooperation priorities in light of the latest scientific and regulatory developments. Building on existing collaboration and a shared commitment to medical innovation, the memorandum of understanding covers the assessment of rare disease treatments, advanced therapies and biotechnology products. It also provides for the exchange of knowledge on applying artificial intelligence, modeling and computer simulation in clinical studies and trials. The cooperation aims to give developers greater clarity on regulatory requirements early in the development process, particularly for treatments targeting patients with limited therapeutic options. Under the agreement, the two sides will exchange information and expertise on medical product registration and assessment, good manufacturing practices, quality management systems, product testing and analysis and supply chain monitoring. These efforts will help to ensure the safety of medical products on the Saudi and UK markets and strengthen both sides’ ability to identify and mitigate risks. The cooperation supports Saudi Vision 2030 goals to improve quality of life by facilitating access to safe and effective treatments. It also aligns with the National Biotechnology Strategy’s focus on developing national capabilities and fostering innovation through scientific exchange and advanced regulatory assessment methods for biological medicines and innovative therapies.