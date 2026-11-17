Saudi Camel Federation’s efforts to develop camel racing and encourage female participation are helping connect the Kingdom’s cultural heritage with modern sporting opportunities

RIYADH: Traditional camel handlers, known locally as hajjana, are keeping alive centuries-old practices that were once essential to travel and trade across the Arabian Peninsula, as Saudi Arabia continues to develop camel racing as a competitive sport. In Rafha, northern Saudi Arabia, the handlers recreate the journeys of ancient Arabian caravans, demonstrating skills in guiding, riding and managing camels that have been passed down through generations. Historically, camels were central to transportation, trade and daily life, allowing communities to travel long distances across challenging desert landscapes. During traditional treks, the hajjana lead caravans on foot or ride camels, ensuring the animals move in an orderly manner while demonstrating techniques developed over centuries. Dressed in traditional clothing, the handlers accompany camels decorated with saddles, colorful coverings and ornaments, recreating scenes that were once common across the Arabian Peninsula. Today, these traditions remain part of cultural festivals and national celebrations, highlighting the camel’s enduring place in Saudi identity. Beyond heritage preservation, camel racing has developed into an organized competitive sport, supported by the Saudi Camel Federation through tournaments, sporting initiatives and efforts to expand participation. The federation has worked to raise the sport’s standards and strengthen its international profile in line with Saudi Vision 2030, while creating opportunities for a new generation of competitors. The Kingdom’s growing camel racing calendar includes the Saudi Olympic Camel Cup, which was held from Nov. 1 to 5, reflecting continued efforts to strengthen competitive racing and promote the sport nationally. Another example is the AlUla Camel Cup, organized by the Royal Commission for AlUla in partnership with the Saudi Camel Federation. Its second edition in 2024 highlighted growing opportunities for Saudi women in camel racing, with Rima Al-Harbi becoming the first Saudi woman to win the women’s camel racing title at the competition. Her achievement marked a milestone for female participation in a sport traditionally dominated by men. As Saudi Arabia develops camel racing and preserves traditional caravan practices, the hajjana remain a living connection between the Kingdom’s desert heritage and its evolving sporting landscape.