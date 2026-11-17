Commission says certificates reflect efforts to develop Makkah’s landmarks, improve facilities for residents, pilgrims, visitors

JEDDAH: The Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites has received two Guinness World Records certificates for the Makkah Clock Tower, which houses the world’s highest museum in a building and has the world’s highest outdoor observation deck. Guinness lists Jan. 5 as the date both records were set. The Clock Tower Museum is 426.875 meters above ground, while the outdoor observation deck stands at 560.875 meters. The deck offers panoramic views of the Grand Mosque and the surrounding city. The museum opened to visitors in May 2019 and occupies the tower’s four uppermost floors. Its exhibits cover astronomy, timekeeping and the history of Makkah, as well as the engineering behind the clock. Visitors can learn how astronomical instruments have evolved and how they are used to observe the crescent moon, which marks the start of a month in the Islamic calendar. Guinness measures the museum’s height from ground level to the nearest millimeter. For the purposes of the record, it defines a museum as a place that displays and preserves objects and collections for public education and cultural enrichment. The 601-meter tower was completed in 2012 and forms part of the seven-tower Abraj Al-Bait complex next to the Grand Mosque. The Saudi Binladin Group developed the complex. A 71-meter spire above the clock brings the building to its full height. The tower has four identical clock faces, each measuring 43 meters in diameter, about six times the diameter of those on London’s Elizabeth Tower. Guinness recognized the clock-face record on Nov. 28, 2011. The museum and observation deck records bring the tower’s Guinness tally to at least five. Its existing titles include the world’s tallest clock tower, largest clock face and highest clock face. The commission said the certificates reflected its efforts to develop Makkah’s landmarks and improve facilities for residents, pilgrims and other visitors. The initiative draws on the city’s historic, scientific and architectural assets as part of a wider effort to raise the international profile of its landmarks.