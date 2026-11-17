A roundtable in Jeddah gathered government officials and industry experts to discuss rural and digital tourism opportunities

JEDDAH: From farm stays and eco-lodges to locally produced food and handicrafts, Saudi Arabia is looking to unlock new opportunities in rural tourism by supporting entrepreneurs, attracting investment and creating new experiences for visitors. Those opportunities were the focus of a roundtable hosted by the Arab Tourism Organization in Jeddah on Monday, bringing together government officials, industry experts, investors, academics and private-sector representatives to discuss the future of rural and digital tourism in the Kingdom. The meeting formed part of the Digital Entrepreneurship in Tourism and Rural Tourism in Arab Countries program, implemented in cooperation with the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport and the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development, with support from the Aid for Trade Initiative for Arab States. Speaking to Arab News, Arab Tourism Organization President Bandar Al-Fehaid said the initiative aims to help young people turn ideas into sustainable tourism businesses. The program has already trained more than 4,000 young people across the Arab world, including about 1,200 in Saudi Arabia, he said. Targeting entrepreneurs in Saudi Arabia, Comoros, Egypt and Sudan, the initiative seeks to equip participants with the skills needed to establish and grow tourism-related ventures. Al-Fehaid said support does not stop at training. The organization is also working with chambers of commerce, investment funds and other stakeholders to help entrepreneurs access potential financing. “Some entrepreneurs may need funding for their projects in the future, so we are working with the relevant stakeholders to create opportunities and support the development of this sector,” he said. While rural tourism is often associated with accommodation, participants emphasized the potential for a broader ecosystem of businesses. Among the ideas discussed was helping farm owners create additional income streams by selling local products directly to visitors. “One of the ideas we discussed was introducing kiosks at the entrances of farms, allowing owners to market and sell their agricultural products alongside their tourism activities,” Al-Fehaid said. He described the initiative as an effort to create practical opportunities for entrepreneurs while strengthening rural tourism across the Arab region. Saudi Arabia has made significant progress in developing the sector, Al-Fehaid said, pointing to support from the Ministry of Tourism and the Tourism Development Fund. He noted that several regions have already recorded positive results, while acknowledging that rural tourism, like other emerging industries, continues to face challenges related to investment, infrastructure and market development. However, he said Vision 2030 has helped create a more supportive environment for growth and opened new opportunities for entrepreneurs and investors. The discussions also highlighted the role rural tourism can play in local economic development by creating jobs, supporting small businesses and encouraging investment in communities outside major urban centers. Alongside rural tourism, participants explored the growing importance of digital transformation, startup development and new business models in shaping the future of the tourism industry. Several proposals emerged from the discussions, including the creation of an Arab Rural Tourism Award and an Arab Rural Tourism Council under the umbrella of the Arab Tourism Organization. Al-Fehaid said the proposals reflected the ideas and recommendations put forward during the meeting and expressed hope that they could be transformed into practical initiatives and long-term partnerships. “The organization serves as the executive arm of the Council of Arab Tourism Ministers. It is responsible for implementing joint Arab decisions and initiatives on the ground, including those adopted at Arab summits,” he told Arab News. Beyond attracting visitors, participants said rural tourism offers an opportunity to preserve local heritage, showcase agricultural traditions and create new sources of income for communities across the Kingdom and the wider Arab region. The roundtable concluded with recommendations aimed at strengthening investment, innovation and support for entrepreneurs seeking to build businesses in the growing rural tourism sector.