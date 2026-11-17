Event aims to explore the Red Sea’s archeological, maritime, and cultural significance with a diverse group of professionals

JEDDAH: The Red Sea Museum has opened registration for the 12th Red Sea Conference, scheduled for Dec. 4–7 at Effat University in Jeddah. The event will bring together researchers, academics, archeologists, heritage specialists and cultural professionals from around the world to explore the Red Sea’s archeological, maritime and cultural significance. The scientific program will cover coastal landscapes, maritime and underwater cultural heritage, museum studies, environmental research and human interaction with the Red Sea environment. Launched in 2002 at the British Museum, the conference has become a leading international platform for interdisciplinary research. This year’s edition returns to Saudi Arabia for the first time since the sixth conference was held at the University of Tabuk in 2013. The 2026 edition received 180 research submissions, of which 66 papers and 29 scientific posters were accepted following academic review. The contributions represent 60 universities, museums and research institutions across more than 20 countries.