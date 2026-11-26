Need to disclose the capabilities, limits and risks of AI systems, Kingdom’s envoy tells the UN

Advancements in military technologies must comply with international law and protect civilians

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia wants to ensure human oversight remains a fundamental principle in the use of artificial intelligence, and seeks greater transparency and precautionary measures for AI’s safe and responsible application. Fares Al-Otaibi, acting head of Saudi Arabia’s permanent mission to the UN in New York, delivered this message on Wednesday during a Security Council open debate titled “Conflict resolution in an era of rapid technological change.” Al-Otaibi emphasized the need to clearly disclose the capabilities, operational limitations and potential risks of AI systems. He added that rapid advances in military technologies require adherence to international humanitarian law, the protection of civilians and continued human oversight and accountability. The debate, which began on Tuesday, examined the implications of emerging technologies for international peace and security, including their potential to strengthen conflict prevention, mediation, peacekeeping operations and civilian protection. Al-Otaibi also warned against terrorist organizations exploiting emerging technologies to develop their military capabilities, urging international vigilance against this growing threat. He called for stronger international cooperation, capacity building and the exchange of expertise to enable countries to benefit from technological advances without compromising their safe and responsible use. The Kingdom has been committed to promoting the responsible use of emerging technologies through international cooperation and national initiatives. In May 2025, Saudi Arabia’s Presidency of State Security and the UN Counter-Terrorism Centre organized a roundtable in Riyadh addressing the exploitation of emerging technologies by terrorist organizations, particularly in financing their activities. The Kingdom has been a longstanding supporter of the center, which was established in 2011 through an initial $10 million Saudi contribution to advance international counterterrorism cooperation. In September, the Kingdom co-hosted UNESCO’s fourth Global Forum on AI Ethics in Riyadh, bringing together 200 international speakers and 60 ministers and delegation heads. It also presented its National AI Risk Management Framework for mitigating and monitoring AI-related risks.