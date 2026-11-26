RIYADH: With Saudi public sector employees receiving their salaries a day before White Friday, this year’s shopping event presents an interesting test of consumer spending habits and the psychology behind purchasing decisions. Known as Black Friday in the West, the annual shopping event takes place the day after Thanksgiving in the US. E-commerce platform Souq.com introduced it to the Middle East in 2014 as White Friday, recognizing the religious and cultural significance of Friday among Muslims in the Arab world. Bassim Allaheeb, a behavioral economist and faculty member at Majmaah University, told Arab News that paying salaries on Nov. 26 could trigger what behavioral economists call mental accounting. “The availability of money in one’s account may make an individual perceive it as an amount readily available to spend on White Friday,” he said. Allaheeb highlighted the anchoring effect as one of the marketing strategies that brands use to attract customers, when retailers prominently display a product’s original price to establish a mental reference point. “Research has demonstrated that the first number we read psychologically influences our assessment of the subsequent number,” he said. Beyond influencing consumers’ perception of a product’s value, brands also put pressure on how much time consumers have to consider whether they actually need it, capitalizing on the psychological effects of scarcity and urgency. “Some retailers use phrases such as ‘the offer ends in three hours’ or ‘only four items remaining,’ or even restrict the quantity available to each customer. Displaying such restrictions may suggest that the product represents an opportunity not to be missed.” Even a product's desirability can be influenced by other consumers’ purchasing decisions, with brands capitalizing on the fear of missing out —FOMO — and our inclination to conform to social norms. “Phrases such as ‘purchased 400 times’ or ‘bestseller,’ along with star ratings and the number of reviews, encourage purchasing decisions so that we do not feel different from others,” Allaheeb said. But does the psychological pleasure associated with shopping during seasonal discounts stem from acquiring the product itself or securing a bargain? “Seeing discounts may alleviate the pain associated with the price, meaning that the moment of securing a bargain may be more pleasurable than consuming the product itself later,” he said. He referred to Nobel Prize-winning economist Richard Thaler’s distinction between acquisition utility, the value derived from acquiring a product, and transaction utility, the satisfaction of securing a favorable price. “Some individuals may resort to shopping to improve their mood or alleviate psychological stress in the short term, but this behavior can become problematic when it involves borrowing, or when purchases come at the expense of essential goods, savings or potential investments.” While discounts may give consumers a sense of saving money, instalment services may give them a sense of being able to afford more. Amid concerns over inflation and rising living costs, Allaheeb challenged the notion that instalment services enhance consumers’ purchasing power. “Buy now, pay later services do not increase purchasing power, as they simply divide the amount over a specified period of time. Such services can be beneficial if the purchase was already planned and falls within the consumer’s budget,” he said. Otherwise, consumers may fall into what Allaheeb described as a threefold trap: “The illusion of saving, the illusion of securing a bargain and the reduction of the pain of paying.” However, three polls conducted by social media platform Jodel across Saudi Arabia between Nov. 11 and 13 suggest there is scepticism and hesitation about the shopping season. Some 48.1 percent indicated that they would not spend anything. In a separate poll, 36.2 percent said they would buy only if the offer was good enough, 33.5 percent were merely browsing, and 22 percent distrusted the offers. Only 8.3 percent had planned their purchases. Misleading discounts were cited by 42.6 percent as the main reason for backing out of a purchase, almost identical to the 42.9 percent who said they did not need the product. “There are offers all year. I only buy something if I want it. It’s not logical to buy just because they said it’s an offer,” one Jodel user in Jeddah commented. Fashion and beauty were the most popular shopping category for consumers at 51 percent, followed by electronics at 32 percent and appliances and furniture at 17 percent. For Lena Baabdullah, a 29-year-old mother of two, the appeal of this year’s shopping season extends beyond White Friday, with payday, the school holidays and preparations for Ramadan and Eid influencing her interest in seasonal discounts. “I haven’t looked up White Friday offers in the years before, but since this season comes close to Ramadan and Eid, I have some items ready in my basket,” she told Arab News. “While I enjoy shopping, I believe hard-earned money should be spent wisely,” Baabdullah said, adding that she only shopped from brands and online platforms she regularly purchased from, even outside the sales season.