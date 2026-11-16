RIYADH: The President of Mauritania Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani arrived in Madinah on Monday to visit the Prophet’s Mosque, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The president will perform prayers at the mosque and pay his respects to Prophet Muhammad and his two companions Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq and Umar ibn Al-Khattab.

Ghazouani was greeted on arrival at Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport by the deputy governor of the Madinah region Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz.