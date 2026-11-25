Official says international contest can boost innovation by allowing participants to test ideas against global talent

RIYADH: The inaugural Security and Innovation Fair in Riyadh has attracted participants from 55 countries, marking a milestone of international recognition for the Kingdom’s innovation sector. Abdulaziz Alhammadi, vice chairman of the organizing committee of the Global Security and Technology Summit, spoke to Arab News about the achievement. “The international participation in the first edition of this competition is also an exceptional achievement, given that many international competitions today may need to hold five or six editions before they reach a large number of participating countries,” said Alhammadi, praising the Saudi capital as a hub for bringing global talent together. “In the very first edition of the SAIF competition, we reached 55 countries, which effectively makes Riyadh not only the capital of the Kingdom but also a capital of innovation, attracting leading international innovations to be showcased here in Riyadh,” he added. Alhammadi emphasized that bringing together a diverse pool of global competitors allowed innovators to collaborate and test their ideas on an international stage. “Today, having competitions that serve as a platform for innovators not only locally but also globally allows them to share their innovations and compete with a large number of countries around the world,” he said. “Having competitions like these encourages a spirit of competition among all contestants, which greatly increases the impact of these innovations.” Highlighting the scale of the event, Alhammadi said that more than 120,000 people registered for the competition, with 3,200 participants advancing to present in excess of 1,200 projects that passed the initial screening stage. He added that these figures underscored the Kingdom’s growing capacity to foster technological development. “The contestants spent nearly six months developing, refining and maximizing the potential of the innovations they were working on,” he said. During the closing ceremony, gold, silver and bronze medals will be awarded based on contestants’ performance. The Saudi Press Agency reported that the competition will also feature 14 special awards. “The first are special awards, which are presented by government entities and the private sector to competing teams according to criteria set by those government entities and the private sector,” Alhammadi told Arab News. He added that nine grand prizes would also be distributed, with three winning teams selected in each category. Organizers said that the grand prize winners would be announced on Nov. 29, three days after the exhibition closes. Organized by the Ministry of Interior in cooperation with Tuwaiq Academy as part of the Global Security and Technology Summit, SAIF runs until Nov. 26 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center, where qualifying teams are showcasing projects across 14 fields.