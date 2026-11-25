The plan features six strategic objectives, 12 thematic areas, and 16 initiatives focusing on surveillance, laboratory capabilities, and public awareness

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has launched its third national multisectoral antimicrobial resistance plan for 2026-2030, aimed at strengthening efforts to combat drug resistance across human, animal, plant, and environmental health sectors. The initiative brings together efforts by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, the Public Health Authority, and the National Center for the Prevention and Control of Plant Pests and Animal Diseases, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday. The announcement came during the fourth Awareness Forum on Antimicrobial Resistance, held virtually to mark World AMR Awareness Week and promote the rational use of antimicrobials under the “One Health” approach. The national action plan includes six strategic objectives, 12 thematic areas, and 16 initiatives, with priorities covering surveillance systems, laboratory capabilities, evidence-based policies, public awareness, and behavioral change. Forum discussions reviewed progress under previous plans, outlined new priorities, and explored ways to strengthen cross-sector coordination, build capacity, and expand partnerships with the private sector and research institutions.