Young Saudis are increasingly organizing their finances, prioritizing rent, bills and savings right after payday

Sara Al-Almaie treats her salary as if it does not exist until she allocates funds for savings and expenses

By the time Sara Al-Almaie’s salary reaches her account each month, much of it has somewhere to go. Rent comes first, followed by her car payment and savings. She sets some aside for travel and leaves the rest for groceries, eating out and other expenses. “If I don’t move the savings immediately, I’ll spend more than I planned,” the 27-year-old told Arab News. “So as soon as my salary comes in, I treat that money as if it doesn’t exist.” Al-Almaie began paying closer attention to her spending after moving from the Eastern Province to Riyadh for work two years ago. Living alone meant that expenses once absorbed by the family home became part of her own monthly budget. “When I lived with my parents, I was saving, but not in a very organized way,” she said. “I didn’t have rent, groceries or household bills. I could go out three or four times a week and not really think about it.” Her experience reflects the different financial choices facing young Saudi employees as salaries are divided between everyday expenses, savings, installments, travel and, for some, contributions to their families. How those priorities are balanced can look very different depending on whether someone lives alone, remains with their parents or is working toward a major financial goal. Al-Almaie now divides her salary into categories at the start of every month. Around a third goes toward housing and household expenses, a portion is transferred directly into savings and she puts some aside for travel. “I like having something to look forward to,” she said. “If I want to travel twice a year, I know I can’t suddenly start saving for it the month before.” The plan does not always survive the month unchanged. A family wedding, an unexpected car expense or a busier-than-usual social calendar can require adjustments. “Some months look perfect on paper and then life happens,” she said. For Samer Al-Harbi, 30, living with his parents in Dammam has allowed him to focus more heavily on saving. He does not pay rent but contributes to household expenses and has begun putting aside more of his income towards buying his own home. “I don’t have a fixed amount that my parents ask for,” he said. “Usually, I pay for certain things at home or cover something when it’s needed.” Al-Harbi began reviewing his spending more closely after deciding that home ownership was a priority. Restaurants, technology and short trips once accounted for a larger share of his disposable income. “I wasn’t doing anything crazy,” he said. “But when I actually looked at how much I was spending on small things every month, it added up.” He now transfers money into savings as soon as he is paid, while keeping enough for social activities and personal spending. “If I make a budget that doesn’t let me enjoy anything, I know I’m not going to follow it,” he said. “I still go out with my friends. I just don’t want every weekend to cost me the same amount.” Installment payments have also become part of his monthly calculations. Al-Harbi said he has used buy-now-pay-later services for electronics but now avoids having several payments running at once. “A small installment doesn’t feel like much when you buy something,” he said. “The problem is when you have four or five small installments coming out of the next salary.” For Noura Al-Qahtani, aged 32, financial planning includes her family. The Jeddah-based employee sends some of her salary to her parents each month, even though they have never asked her to do so. “When I started working, it was important to me that part of my salary went back home,” she told Arab News. “My parents supported me through university and everything before that. I wanted to do something for them once I could.” Al-Qahtani also has a monthly car payment and sets aside a minimum amount for savings, adjusting the rest depending on upcoming expenses. “If I know there’s a wedding, travel or something big coming, I change what I spend that month,” she said. She has also started paying more attention to smaller recurring expenses. Streaming services, cloud storage, delivery subscriptions and apps can appear inexpensive individually, she said, but become more noticeable when viewed together. “I cancelled a few things because I realized I wasn’t even using them,” she said. “It’s easy to forget about SR30 or SR40 when it’s automatically coming out.” For Al-Almaie, managing her salary has become less about following a rigid budget and more about deciding what needs to happen before discretionary spending begins. Living independently has made those priorities clearer. On payday, she opens her banking app, transfers money into savings and pays what is due. Only then does she look at the balance that remains. “That number is what I actually have for the month,” she said. “Not the salary that came in.”