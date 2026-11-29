ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s government has proposed convening a National Assembly session from Dec. 1 to 24 to undertake “important legislation,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said on Sunday, amid consultations between ruling coalition partners and a debate over the creation of new provinces.

The announcement follows a series of high-level political consultations on Saturday as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) seeks cooperation from its key coalition partner, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), amid differences over proposals to restructure the country’s administrative boundaries.

“A new summary has been sent to convene the National Assembly session on December 1 at 5 p.m.,” Chaudhry said in a post on X. “After the prime minister approves the summary, the president will summon the session, which will continue until December 24.”

“Important legislation will be undertaken during the National Assembly session,” he added. “All parties should take the legislative process seriously. It is the joint responsibility of the government and the opposition to maintain a conducive atmosphere during the session.”

قومی اسمبلی کا اجلاس یکم دسمبر کو شام پانچ بجے طلب کرنے کے لیے نئی سمری ارسال کردی ہے ۔ وزیراعظم کی جانب سے سمری کی منظوری کے بعد صدرمملکت اجلاس طلب کریں گے جو 24 دسمبر تک جاری رہے گا ،قومی اسمبلی کے اجلاس میں اہم قانون سازی کی جائے گی ،تمام جماعتوں کی قانون سازی کے عمل میں سنجیدگی کا مظاہرہ کرنا چاہیے ، اجلاس میں ماحول کو سازگار رکھنُا حکومت اور اپوزیشن کی یکساں ذمہ داری ہے — Dr. Tariq Fazal Ch. (@DrTariqFazal) November 29, 2026

The minister did not specify what legislation the government intended to introduce.

On Saturday, a government delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar met PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Islamabad to discuss the upcoming parliamentary session and potential legislative business.

According to local media reports, the PPP has ruled out unconditional support for the government’s legislative agenda and will consider proposed bills individually.

Separately, President Asif Ali Zardari met Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi at the latter’s residence in Lahore on Saturday. The interior ministry said the two discussed the overall situation in the country, particularly measures to maintain law and order.

The debate over new provinces gained momentum in July after Naqvi publicly called for the creation of additional administrative units, arguing that the country’s existing governance structure needed to be overhauled.

Pakistan has four provinces that vary enormously in population and geography. Supporters of creating smaller administrative units argue they would improve governance and public service delivery, but the PPP, which governs Sindh, strongly opposes any move to divide the province.

Creating a new province would require a constitutional amendment backed by two-thirds of the total membership of each house of parliament and two-thirds of the assembly of the province concerned.

The idea of holding a referendum to gauge public opinion on the creation of new provinces has been backed by several federal ministers but opposed by the PPP.