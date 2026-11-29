The four-day event attracted thousands of visitors and included theatrical performances, circus acts, and interactive experiences

RIYADH: The Theater and Performing Arts Commission recently concluded the third stop of its performing arts program at Al-Noor Park in Buraidah, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday. The four-day event attracted thousands of visitors and featured theatrical performances, circus acts and interactive experiences for all age groups. Roving performances made use of the park’s open spaces, allowing direct interaction between performers and audiences. The program’s first stop was held at U Walk in Riyadh, featuring theatrical shows, live performances, traditional folk acts and a traveling circus. Families and children were also given opportunities to interact with performers. The second stop took place in Dammam, attracting families, young people and children, and also featured theatrical shows and roaming performances in public spaces, allowing audiences to engage with artists. The program spans six Saudi cities and will continue until Dec. 19, with upcoming stops in Hail, Taif and Jeddah. It aims to promote theater and the performing arts, encourage community participation and enrich the Kingdom’s cultural landscape.