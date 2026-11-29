Al-Ahsa Creative City participates in 18th UNESCO Creative Cities Network Annual Conference in Essaouira

RIYADH: Al-Ahsa Creative City, an initiative of the local municipality, participated in the 18th UNESCO Creative Cities Network Annual Conference, which recently concluded in Essaouira, Morocco. Held under the patronage of Moroccan King Mohammed VI, the conference brought together representatives from 123 cities across 53 countries, the Saudi Press Agency reported. This year’s theme was “Cultural Innovation for Integrated Sustainable Urban Development,” marking the first time the event had been held in Africa and the Arab world. Al-Ahsa showcased how it uses culture and creativity to promote development, empower youth and advance the creative economy. Al-Ahsa Mayor Essam Al-Mulla emphasized the importance of culture in sustainable urban development, and highlighted the city’s rich heritage. In addition, UNESCO’s Assistant Director General for Culture Nayef Al-Fayez discussed the role of heritage and creativity in shaping urban identity. Ibrahim Al-Shubaith, Al-Ahsa Creative City’s coordinator, took part in discussions on traditional crafts. Al-Ahsa’s participation reflected its continued global presence in UNESCO’s Crafts and Folk Art network, reinforcing its cultural standing as a city that harnesses its heritage and creative potential to shape its future.