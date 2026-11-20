Four Palestinians killed and several wounded in an Israeli airstrike southwest of Bureij refugee camp

Drone strikes kill two others in the territory, a day after an Israeli ground operation

GAZA CITY: Israeli strikes killed six people in the Gaza Strip on Friday, the civil defense agency in the war-shattered territory told AFP, in the latest violence despite a ceasefire. The Israeli military told AFP it had “targeted multiple military operatives” in several strikes, which came a day after the army said it had completed a rare ground incursion in the central Gaza Strip. Israel and Hamas regularly accuse each other of violating the ceasefire that came into effect in October 2025, after two years of war triggered by the Palestinian Islamist movement’s unprecedented attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. Mahmoud Bassal, the spokesman for Gaza’s civil defense agency, said that four Palestinians were killed and several others wounded in an Israeli airstrike southwest of Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on Friday. The nearby Al-Aqsa-Martyrs Hospital and Al-Awda Hospital each confirmed receiving two bodies following the strike. The civil defense, a rescue force that operates under Hamas authority, also said one Palestinian was killed in an Israeli drone strike targeting a tent in the Al-Munasara camp for displaced people in Deir Al-Balah. A drone strike north of Nuseirat refugee camp, also in the central Gaza Strip killed another person, the civil defense said. Al-Aqsa-Martyrs Hospital confirmed receiving two bodies following those strikes. When asked by AFP, the Israeli military said: “Regarding these locations, we conducted several strikes targeting multiple military operatives.” On Thursday, the military said it had completed a ground operation involving tanks in the central Gaza Strip that had begun the previous day. It had targeted areas in a Hamas-controlled zone of central Gaza, beyond the so-called “Yellow Line” which separates areas under Israeli military and Hamas control following the ceasefire. The military said the operation had been launched to “dismantle a terror tunnel” that posed a threat to troops. More than 1,600 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the ceasefire, according to an AFP tally based on data from the Gaza health ministry, which operates under Hamas authority and whose figures are considered reliable by the United Nations. Over the same period, the Israeli military says seven of its soldiers have been killed, as well as one civilian contractor.