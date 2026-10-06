RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has introduced measures allowing skilled foreign workers to bring eligible family members to the Kingdom while their employment visa procedures are being completed, the Ministry of Interior said on Tuesday. The move, coordinated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, is aimed at improving the quality of life for residents. Under the new measures, eligible workers can bring their spouses, sons under 25 and unmarried daughters to Saudi Arabia, according to the report. Entry visas for eligible family members may be issued alongside the completion of the worker’s employment visa, provided all requirements are met. Once in the Kingdom, family members can complete procedures to obtain residence permits in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.