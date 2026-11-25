The hospital welcomed a delegation from the Saudi Food and Drug Authority

The hospital has the Kingdom's first dedicated cell and gene therapy manufacturing facility

RIYADH: The King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, which last year announced the establishment of Saudi Arabia’s first dedicated cell and gene therapy manufacturing facility, welcomed a delegation from the Saudi Food and Drug Authority. Tuesday's visit to KFSH is part of early coordination between the two organizations to ensure the facility is aligned from its earliest stages with Saudi Arabia’s regulatory requirements and Good Manufacturing Practice standards, according to the hospital. KFSH CEO Dr. Majid Alfayyadh hosted the delegation, which was led by SFDA CEO Dr. Hisham Aljadhey. The visit showcased the hospital's advanced therapy manufacturing program and its efforts to accelerate the translation of therapeutic innovations from research into patient care. There were also highlights from the hospital's Cancer Center of Excellence and Genomic Medicine Center of Excellence. The visit concluded with a guided tour of the facility, giving the delegation a firsthand look at its equipment, manufacturing capabilities and infrastructure. In October 2025, KFSH announced the establishment of Saudi Arabia’s first dedicated cell and gene therapy manufacturing facility. Spanning more than 5,000 square meters, the facility is designed to reach an annual capacity of 2,400 therapeutic doses by 2030, expanding local patient access to these advanced therapies. In August 2025, the SFDA approved the first Phase I clinical trial of a locally developed and manufactured gene therapy using chimeric antigen receptor T cells for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The SFDA said this approval was part of its commitment to supporting clinical studies and attracting the latest scientific innovations, especially for complex diseases. This was achieved through an effective and transparent regulatory environment that helped accelerate patient access to breakthrough therapies, said the SFDA, adding that this step also aligned with the objectives of the Health Sector Transformation Program, a key initiative of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to position the Kingdom as a leading regional hub for research, development and health innovation. The KFSHRC announced that the first patient in the trial had been treated following that approval. KFSH was ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 12th globally among the world’s top 250 academic healthcare institutions for 2026. It was recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East in 2026, according to Brand Finance. It also featured in Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2026, World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2027 and World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2027 rankings.