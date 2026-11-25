The Dar Al-Qalam museum in Madinah showcases the history and development of Arabic calligraphy through various collections tailored for diverse visitors

MADINAH: The Prince Mohammed bin Salman Global Center for Arabic Calligraphy, known as Dar Al-Qalam, in Madinah, offers visitors from diverse nationalities and cultural backgrounds an opportunity to explore the history and development of Arabic calligraphy and its applications in heritage, art, architecture and design. Visitors can learn about the art form through the center’s collections and explanatory materials available in multiple languages. The Dar Al-Qalam museum displays ancient Qur’ans, manuscripts, Islamic coins and archeological inscriptions. These include Qur’ans written in the Madani and Makki scripts, as well as the first Islamic dinar, minted in 700 CE during the reign of Caliph Abd Al-Malik ibn Marwan. The exhibits reflect the close connection between Arabic calligraphy and Islamic civilization. The museum also features exhibition spaces showcasing examples of murals from the Prophet’s Mosque and silver locks of Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifah engraved with Qur’anic verses. Its collections document the history of Arabic writing, the evolution of calligraphic styles and schools, and their applications through the ages. Dar Al-Qalam further enriches the visitor experience with a specialized library dedicated to Arabic calligraphy and related arts. It houses about 2,000 titles in 11 languages, including rare editions. The library offers researchers and visitors references on the history and origins of Arabic calligraphy, its development, tools and schools, as well as related arts such as gilding, ornamentation and inscriptions.