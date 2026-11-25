Exhibition in Jeddah focuses on penalties for aiding border security violators

Exhibition in Jubail aims to enhance maritime safety and reduce drowning risks

JEDDAH: The General Directorate of Border Guard has organized an exhibition in Jeddah to raise awareness of the importance of complying with the Border Security Law and reporting violators. Held at Red Sea Mall under the theme “A Nation Without Violators,” the exhibition runs until Nov. 28. Part of the Ministry of Interior’s awareness campaign, it highlights penalties for facilitating the entry of border security violators into the Kingdom, transporting or sheltering them, or providing them with any form of assistance or service. The directorate urged the public to cooperate with security authorities and report violators by calling 911 in Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, or 994 or 999 in other regions. In Jubail, the Border Guard, in cooperation with the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, has also organized an exhibition to promote maritime safety and reduce drowning risks. Running until Nov. 28 in Jubail Industrial City, the exhibition highlights regulations and safety instructions for beachgoers, penalties for swimming in unauthorized areas, and guidelines for safe maritime activities.