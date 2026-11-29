KSrelief provided 24,500 hot meals to Palestinians in central and southern Gaza as part of a public fundraising campaign

The Saudi Center for Culture and Heritage oversees the distribution of meals and food aid in Gaza

JEDDAH: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief provided thousands of hot meals to Palestinians in central and southern Gaza and sent food and medical supplies to Yemen. The agency’s central kitchen provided meals to 24,500 people in need on Sunday as part of the Saudi public fundraising campaign to support Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. The Saudi Center for Culture and Heritage, KSrelief’s local partner, oversees the kitchen and meal distribution, according to the Saudi Press Agency. KSrelief also funds healthcare services in Gaza. In September, UNICEF announced that it was supporting mobile clinics with funding from the Saudi aid agency to help families access essential health services. In Yemen, six trucks carrying 2,360 food baskets recently arrived in Al-Dhale governorate as part of a KSrelief emergency response project. The baskets were inspected and registered at local warehouses ahead of distribution to families in need. In the Tuban district of Lahj governorate, KSrelief distributed another 472 food baskets, benefiting 2,556 displaced people. The agency also handed over 18 containers of medicines, medical supplies and intravenous fluids to Yemen’s National Pharmaceutical Supply Program in Aden. The shipment was part of an emergency convoy supplying hospitals and other health facilities across several governorates. Yemen is KSrelief’s largest aid recipient, having received $4.79 billion, or about 56 percent of the agency’s total $8.54 billion in aid distributed through 4,404 projects in 114 countries.