Saudi Arabia's hospitality sector is increasingly focusing on local culinary talent to fill chef positions

The Saudi Culinary Challenge 2026 showcased local chefs and provided a platform for skill demonstration

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s expanding hospitality sector is increasingly turning to homegrown culinary talent as industry leaders push to localize chef positions and build formal career pathways for local professionals. That momentum was on display in Jeddah this week at the Saudi Culinary Challenge 2026, where contestants from hotels, restaurants and the amateur category competed in live kitchens as part of Foodex Saudi at the Jeddah International Exhibition and Convention Center. Organized by Sunaidi Expo & Conferences and endorsed by the Chefs Carnival Club, the three-day competition gave chefs a platform to showcase their skills, exchange experience and encourage innovation. Dr. Howeida Jamalellail, a professor at King Abdulaziz University, co-founder of the Chefs Carnival Club and a judge at the event, said that the initiative went beyond competition to address the growing demand for qualified professionals. “Chef positions are among the professions targeted for localization. We have talented people but many lack formal qualifications,” she said. Jamalellail urged restaurants and cafes to tap into the expertise already available in the Kingdom rather than assuming they must recruit from abroad. “There are different career levels, from assistant chefs to chefs and executive chefs, as well as specialists such as sushi chefs. We have talent across all these levels and we want to help meet the market’s employment needs,” she said. “We need people to believe in Saudi talent and give us opportunities to demonstrate what we can achieve.” To bridge the qualification gap, Jamalellail said that the club planned to develop aspiring chefs through training courses and partnerships with tourism institutes and government entities, including the ministries of Human Resources and Social Development, Culture, Tourism and Hajj and Umrah. “For the first time, a fully Saudi team, under the umbrella of the Ministry of Culture, has organized an international competition of this kind,” she said, adding that Saudi professionals with international accreditation managed every aspect of the event, from judging and performance monitoring to food safety inspections. Preparations began five months ahead of the competition, with organizers recruiting Saudi and expatriate chefs from across the Kingdom, providing training and securing ingredients so that the participants could practice beforehand. Jamalellail pointed to growing interest in fusion cuisine, which blends culinary traditions while preserving a dish’s core identity. “Fusion is about preserving the original flavor while presenting the dish in a contemporary way, with modern presentation techniques,” she said. For participants, the live kitchen served as both a proving ground and a confidence builder. Chef Nesreen Haniyyah from Jeddah, who competed for the first time, prepared fish saloona with a modern presentation twist. “I really enjoy competitions and the inspiration they bring. I was excited to participate after hearing about the event and discussing it with my fellow women chefs,” she told Arab News. “Although I had never appeared on television or taken part in a culinary competition before, the experience helped me overcome my nervousness and become more confident. I also enjoyed getting to know other chefs.” Chef Walaa Ghazawi, a member of the Chefs Carnival Club and a goodwill member of the UN Organization for Training and Media, returned to compete after winning a silver medal last year. “I always like to challenge myself,” she said. “For me, the competition is also an opportunity to learn, gain experience and benefit from meeting other professionals.” About 200 contestants took part across 14 categories and presented 46 dishes. There were also specialized teams handling live cooking, tasting, etiquette, judging, marshaling, hygiene inspection and media, Sunaidi Expo Marketing Director Hatoon Abdullah Alkhaldi said. This year’s winners were Amna Turkistani for desserts and chocolate, Waad Aljaji for cake, Ahmed Kiari for hot food, Asantha Nishan for showpiece and Mohammed Madani for meze and appetizers. Alongside the culinary challenge, Foodex Saudi featured activities dedicated to specialty coffee and baked goods, bringing together more than 800 international brands and exhibitors from 50 countries. Nour Hejazi, Foodex and Saudi Franchise Expo show manager, said that the event generated business connections and opened avenues for collaboration across the food and franchise sectors. “For us, success is measured not only by the scale of the exhibition but also by the partnerships and opportunities it creates. We are proud of this edition and look forward to building on its achievements in the years ahead,” she told Arab News. The next edition of Foodex Saudi and Saudi Franchise Expo will take place at The Arena in Riyadh from Jan. 26-28.