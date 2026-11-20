Debris from the interception of two missiles targeting Jazan fell in the Al-Shuqaiq area

Attempted strikes come a day after a tower block was damaged in King Abdullah Financial District

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s air defenses shot down five drones and three ballistic missiles on Friday as attacks from the Houthi militia in Yemen continued. Two of the missiles fired toward the Jazan region in the evening were intercepted and destroyed but debris fell in the Al-Shuqaiq area, the military coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government said. "The relevant authorities are heading to the site," the statement said. Earlier in the day, four drones and a ballistic missile were intercepted and destroyed over the Kingdom’s southern region and another drone was shot down over the Riyadh region, the coalition added.The first attack took place early in the morning with the rest spread through the day.Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense issued safety warnings for areas in the south including Jazan province, Khamis Mushait, Abha and Jazan city.The attempted strikes come a day after a tower in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District was damaged in a Houthis attack, the Civil Defense said. Meanwhile, the coalition, officially known as the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, said on Friday it was carrying out major operations against Houthi targets and ballistic capabilities in Sanaa, Saada and Taiz, while also targeting facilities at the port of Hodeidah. The strikes were part of an operation to “neutralize sources of threats to civilians in Yemen and Saudi Arabia,” the coalition said. The Houthis resumed attacks on government forces in Yemen and against civilian targets in Saudi Arabia earlier this year, breaking a four-year truce in the conflict.