RIYADH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman chaired the weekly meeting of ministers on Tuesday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The government discussed the substance of talks held recently with allies to enhance the prospect of cooperation across various fields.

The talks aim to support all efforts to consolidate the foundations of security and peace in the region, stabilize energy markets, and ensure the safety of maritime corridors and freedom of navigation to support global trade.

The meeting also reviewed the overall work of the state and the progress and achievements it has made across various fields despite the circumstances and successive transformations taking place in the world, particularly in the local region.