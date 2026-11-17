RIYADH: A drone launched by Yemen’s Houthis was intercepted and destroyed in the Riyadh region, the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen said on Tuesday.



On Monday, two drones launched by the militia were intercepted and destroyed in the Makkah and Riyadh regions.



The Houthis have launched strikes on a range of Saudi targets including energy and transport infrastructure, military sites and Riyadh’s financial district in recent weeks.